Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway put into full operation

Xinhua) 19:55, July 18, 2024

Passengers pose for a photo on bullet train G4007 from Heze to Zhengzhou, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

The railway line starts from Rizhao West Railway Station and ends at Lankao South Railway Station, linking cities like Rizhao, Linyi, Jining, Heze, Shangqiu and Kaifeng, which prominently shortens the travel time between the major cities in Shandong and Henan provinces. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Passengers show their tickets on bullet train G4007 from Heze to Zhengzhou, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

People pose for a photo to celebrate the full operation of the Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway at Heze East Railway Station in Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

A staff member helps a child board the bullet train G4007 from Heze to Zhengzhou at Heze East Railway Station in Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

The bullet train G4007 from Heze to Zhengzhou departs from Heze East Railway Station in Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

Yang Xiuling (R), an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, shows her paper-cutting works on bullet train G4007 from Heze to Zhengzhou, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

Performers from Heze perform on bullet train G4007 from Heze to Zhengzhou, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

Train attendants pose for a photo at Heze East Railway Station in Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2024. The section from Zhuangzhai in east China's Shandong Province to Lankao in central China's Henan Province was put into service on Thursday, marking the full operation of the 472-kilometer-long Rizhao-Lankao high-speed railway.

