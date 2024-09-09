China's public security minister meets Serbian, South African officials

Xinhua) 09:28, September 09, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic, who is in China for the upcoming 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic and South African Police Minister Senzo Mchunu here on Sunday.

When meeting with Dacic, Wang expressed the hope that both sides will take the important consensus of the two heads of state as guidance, strengthen high-level interaction in law enforcement, and deepen law-enforcement cooperation in key areas such as immigration management, combating telecom fraud crimes and countering terrorism.

Dacic said Serbia firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen cooperation with China on law enforcement and security, and to push bilateral relations to a new level.

Meeting with Mchunu, Wang said China is willing to jointly implement the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries with South Africa, strengthen high-level exchanges and cooperation mechanism building, strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime, jointly build the security and law-enforcement capacity of the Belt and Road Initiative, firmly safeguard common interests, and build a strong security barrier for China-South Africa relations and China-Africa cooperation.

Mchunu said the friendship between South Africa and China has a long history. South Africa is willing to carry out practical and efficient police cooperation with China, effectively protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and major projects in South Africa, and push for closer South Africa-China relations.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with South African Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is in China for the upcoming 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

