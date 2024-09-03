Home>>
Full Text: Joint Statement between China, South Africa on the Establishment of All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era
(Xinhua) 08:37, September 03, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa on Monday issued a joint statement on the establishment of an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
