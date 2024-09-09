All tourist venues in China's Sanya reopen to public after Super Typhoon Yagi

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at the beach at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 8, 2024. All tourism, cultural and sports venues in Sanya, a tourist city in south China's island province of Hainan, reopened to the public on Sunday as the influence of Super Typhoon Yagi continues to wane, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

SANYA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- All tourism, cultural and sports venues in Sanya, a tourist city in south China's island province of Hainan, reopened to the public on Sunday as the influence of Super Typhoon Yagi continues to wane, local authorities said.

In some popular scenic spots, broken branches and fallen leaves left by the typhoon have been cleaned. Five teams have been sent by the city's tourism bureau to typhoon-stricken areas to inspect safety hazards and guide post-disaster reconstruction work.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday, wreaking havoc across the island.

