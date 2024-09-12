China's Hainan accelerates work resumption in wake of super typhoon

Xinhua) 08:23, September 12, 2024

A staff member arranges products at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Work has resumed on nearly 70 percent of projects under construction in south China's island province of Hainan in the wake of Super Typhoon Yagi, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation has shown that work had resumed on 1,979 out of 2,860 projects under construction across the island as of Tuesday.

The provincial government has pledged to assist over 90 percent of enterprises in key industrial parks located in areas that were less affected by the typhoon to resume production by Sept. 15. And by Sept. 25, the production resumption rate of enterprises in key industrial parks across the whole province will be over 95 percent.

Yagi made landfall in Hainan last week and caused damage across the island.

A staff member carries out baggage check-in for passengers at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Passengers check in at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A citizen shops at a convenience store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo shows staff members setting up ceilings for a shrimp fry factory in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A worker works at a construction site in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo shows staff members setting up ceilings for a shrimp fry factory in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Staff members work at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers work at a construction site in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A staff member operates a machine to clean building trash in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Staff members work at a chicken breeding plant in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Workers pack eggs at an animal husbandry company in Chengmai County of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member works at a chicken breeding plant in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A worker packs eggs at an animal husbandry company in Chengmai County of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Hainan has witnessed its production gradually resumed after Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday and brought damage across the island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

