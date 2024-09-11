China's Hainan reports no epidemic after super typhoon

September 11, 2024

HAIKOU, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- South China's island province of Hainan has reported no outbreaks of infectious diseases after being struck by Super Typhoon Yagi, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

No abnormal increase in fever, diarrhea and other cases has been found in typhoon-affected cities and counties, and no public health emergencies such as food poisoning or diseases of unknown cause occurred, said the commission, adding that medical institutions at all levels in the province have restored normal operation.

More than half of the tourism, cultural and sports services in Hainan have been recovered, and the rate is expected to exceed 85 percent before the week-long National Day holiday starting Oct. 1.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday, before causing damage across the island.

