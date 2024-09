Emergency response workers fix power supply facilities in S China after Super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua) 08:45, September 10, 2024

A staff member from a local power company repairs electrical facilities in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Emergency response workers are busy fixing power supply facilities in Chengmai after Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

