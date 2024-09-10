Traffic in China's Hainan resumes gradually after Super Typhoon Yagi

Staff members from a local power company repair electrical facilities in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- South China's island province of Hainan has been gradually resuming its transportation networks after being struck by Super Typhoon Yagi, local authorities said on Monday.

Normal traffic has resumed in both directions on major highways across the island as of 3 p.m., and taxi, ride-hailing and tourist passenger transport services in the province have all resumed operations, said Liu Peng, deputy head of the provincial transportation department.

Haikou Meilan International Airport in the provincial capital resumed operations on Sunday, and about two-thirds of Hainan's railway capacity has recovered.

Hainan is now carrying out investigation and prevention work for post-disaster geological hazards, according to relevant authorities.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Hainan on Friday before bringing damage across the island.

