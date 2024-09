Power restoration underway in Hainan after Super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua) 08:22, September 11, 2024

Staff members of power company from Guizhou Province repair electrical facilities in Longlou Town of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday and caused power outages in many areas. China Southern Power Grid has deployed emergency power repair personnel and vehicles to support the disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2024 shows emergency power repair personnel and vehicles waiting to board ships heading to Hainan at a port in Xuwen County, south China's Guangdong Province. Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday and caused power outages in many areas. China Southern Power Grid has deployed emergency power repair personnel and vehicles to support the disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hainan. (Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2024 shows emergency power repair personnel and vehicles waiting to board ships heading to Hainan at a port in Xuwen County, south China's Guangdong Province. Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday and caused power outages in many areas. China Southern Power Grid has deployed emergency power repair personnel and vehicles to support the disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hainan. (Xinhua)

Staff members of power company from Hunan Province repair electrical facilities in Changsa Town of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday and caused power outages in many areas. China Southern Power Grid has deployed emergency power repair personnel and vehicles to support the disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A staff member of power company from Hunan Province repairs electrical facilities in Changsa Town of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday and caused power outages in many areas. China Southern Power Grid has deployed emergency power repair personnel and vehicles to support the disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members of power company from Guizhou Province repair electrical facilities in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, hit Hainan on Friday and caused power outages in many areas. China Southern Power Grid has deployed emergency power repair personnel and vehicles to support the disaster relief and power restoration efforts in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)