We Are China

Hainan recovering from devastation of super Typhoon Yagi

Ecns.cn) 14:59, September 10, 2024

Photo shows trees toppled by Super Typhoon Yagi at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Post-disaster recovery and reconstruction following the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi were underway at the park. Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm this year, left 99 percent of plants collapsed at the park, but no casualties or escapes of wild animals.

Photo shows trees toppled by Super Typhoon Yagi at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Giant panda Shun Shun plays at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Photo shows trees toppled by Super Typhoon Yagi at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Staff members clean up at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A monkey rests on a tree branch at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Photo shows trees toppled by Super Typhoon Yagi at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Staff members clean up at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)