Coffee brews industrial revival in island province

Xinhua) 09:50, September 26, 2024

HAIKOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- In the city of Wanning, south China's island province of Hainan, coffee is more than just a boost in a mug. It is also a major ingredient fueling industrial prosperity in the region.

Sipping a cup of local Xinglong Coffee at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Hainan Coffee Promotional Month, Beijing visitor Li Yijiao was captivated by its distinctive and rich aroma.

The event, which kicked off on September 22, features some 20 activities, including exhibitions, industry exchanges, seminars and coffee tastings, while drawing a legion of participants, like Li, eager to savor coffee that is rich without bitterness, aromatic but not overpowering, and boasts a lingering aftertaste.

Located on the southeastern coast of Hainan, Wanning leads the province in coffee planting, processing and trading, capitalizing on its unique geographical position at the crossroads of tropical and subtropical climates.

Its coffee plantation area covers 8,356.89 mu (about 557.13 hectares), representing one-third of the total cultivated coffee area in Hainan.

In the 1950s, returned overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia introduced coffee cultivation and processing techniques to Xinglong Township in Wanning. Since then, drinking coffee has been part of locals' daily routine.

Today, Wanning is home to 10 coffee processing enterprises that process over 10,000 tonnes of coffee annually. About 80 percent of Hainan's coffee beans are processed in Xinglong.

Coffee-processing companies have signed coffee fruit purchase agreements with local farmers, offering technical guidance, planting standards and training to improve crop quality and yield, said Chen Yijun with Wanning Modern Agricultural Investment Co., Ltd.

"We've created jobs through the development of the coffee industry and boosted local farmers' incomes. It's truly a win-win situation," Chen said.

Hainan's free trade port status, unique natural resources and rich coffee culture are unlocking unparalleled opportunities for the local coffee industry, Chen added.

Hua Runmei, manager of DaKaHo Coffee Farm in southwest China's Yunnan Province, another major coffee-producing region in China, said during the event that she expects future collaborations with Hainan enterprises to extend to the development of coffee-based products and tourism resources.

Coffee enterprises in Wanning are also partnering with Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, in terms of the processing and production of raw beans, and are looking to expand cooperation with more Belt and Road partner nations, according to Wu Chunguang, secretary general of the WNXL Coffee Industry Association.

"Looking ahead, we hope that Wanning's coffee will gain greater recognition beyond Hainan and reach a global audience," said Wu.

