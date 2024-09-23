Deaf barista's love brews in a cup of coffee

09:05, September 23, 2024

Chen Yuanyuan makes coffee at a sign language Starbucks in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

At a cafe in Jiang'an District, Wuhan, deaf barista Chen Yuanyuan makes cups of coffee filled with love for her customers.

Five years ago, the opening of a sign language Starbucks in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, made coffee enthusiast Chen Yuanyuan, who was working in the city at the time, realize that being deaf wasn't an obstacle for her to become a barista. Soon after she quit her job she started her trainee term at Starbucks.

Making coffee for her was a challenging job in general. For instance, a barista is typically trained to judge when the milk has been fully foamed by the sound made by the steam wand. However, Chen and other deaf and hard-of-hearing baristas received training to judge by sight and feeling the temperature with their hands.

Challenges did not deter Chen. Her passion for coffee fueled her devotion to learning and improving even more.

Last year, when the first sign language Starbucks in central China was set to open in her hometown Wuhan, Chen seized the opportunity and successfully joined the team. In this cafe, Chen and her fellow baristas create a friendly and inclusive environment with their professional skills and heartfelt service.

"I hope that more sign language stores and restaurants will appear," Chen signed in sign language. "In this way, people's understanding of deaf people and deaf culture can be boosted. With more job opportunities, we can realize our value."

According to the China Disabled Persons' Federation, by the end of 2023, more than nine million people with disability certificates were employed, with about 544,000 new employment last year. New industries and new models based on technological innovation have created more employment opportunities.

Chen Yuanyuan (R) flashes OK sign with her colleague at a sign language Starbucks in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Chen Yuanyuan (R) communicates with her colleague at a sign language Starbucks in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Chen Yuanyuan (L) communicates with a customer at a sign language Starbucks in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

