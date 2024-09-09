Border city in S China's Guangxi perks up tourism with coffee culture

The border city of Dongxing in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is leveraging its climate to boost coffee production and tourism, aiming to foster sustainable growth in the local coffee industry.

Photo shows the Dongxing Guomen Scenic Area in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Jinxin)

Situated on the China-Vietnam border, Dongxing has seen a steady increase in Vietnamese coffee imports. In 2021, 33.6 tonnes of Vietnamese coffee products were imported, valued at 2 million yuan ($284,500). The figures rose to 34.5 tonnes worth 2.55 million yuan in 2022 and 40.9 tonnes valued at 2.96 million yuan in 2023.

Vietnamese coffee has become a hot commodity in shops near Dongxing Port, which specializes in Southeast Asian products. A shop owner surnamed Ye said her store mainly sells three-in-one instant coffee from Vietnam, brought over daily through cross-border trade. Ye added that tourists often buy the coffee as gifts for family and friends back home.

Tourists visit a coffee shop in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Su Shiyu)

Vietnamese-themed coffee shops are becoming a major draw in Dongxing's Guomen Scenic Area, attracting visitors for both their coffee and photo opportunities. Sipping Vietnamese coffee has become a popular activity for tourists in Dongxing.

At the Shima coffee plantation in Dongxing, coffee beans are ripening from green to red. An executive of the plantation said the 500-mu (33.33-hectare) farm primarily grows Yunnan small-grain coffee. This batch of coffee beans is expected to be harvested in October, with an estimated output value of 3,500 yuan per mu.

Dongxing Shima Food Co. introduced coffee seedlings from Baoshan in southwest China's Yunnan Province in 2016. The company adopted an ecological planting model, combining coffee cultivation with poultry farming and spice production.

Photo shows coffee beans in the Shima coffee plantation in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/He Shenya)

The company also improved its entire business process, from growing coffee to selling it. This included production, processing, research and sales. This approach led to the cultivation of over 900 mu of coffee trees across multiple villages, turning the small coffee beans into "golden beans" that help increase farmers' income.

Dongxing is developing a coffee-themed town based on its growing plantation industry. City officials say the project aims to create a blending of industrial development, ecology, recreation and education. During coffee harvesting season this October, tourists can experience picking and roasting coffee beans firsthand.

Workers package instant coffee at Dongxing Yihui Food Co., Ltd. in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chen Danlei)

At Dongxing Yihui Food Co., workers process and package instant coffee. The assembly line produces a three-in-one coffee mix, with employees boxing and sealing the product. The factory ships 800 to 900 cases daily. The products are mainly sold to specialty stores within the city and to other locations in Guangxi, including Nanning and Chongzuo.

