Coffee products from China's Yunnan launched in Myanmar
YANGON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Coffee and agricultural products from the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan province in China have been launched in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported on Wednesday.
At the coffee products launching event in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, eight companies from the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture introduced and displayed their local products including coffee beans, coffee powder, instant coffee and dried green tea leaves, the media report said.
Speaking at the event, Myanmar's Union Minister for Commerce U Tun Ohn invited officials and businesspersons from the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture to further participate in the future exhibitions and fairs in Myanmar.
Photos
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
- Formerly polluted Yundang Lake transforms into natural haven in Xiamen, SE China
Related Stories
- Coffee aroma from Wanning, S China's Hainan travels far and wide
- Foreign specialty crops thrive in SW China's Yunnan
- Coffee beans bring prosperity to south China village
- Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit
- Chinese market boosting growth in Brazilian coffee exports
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.