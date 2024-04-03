Coffee products from China's Yunnan launched in Myanmar

YANGON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Coffee and agricultural products from the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan province in China have been launched in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported on Wednesday.

At the coffee products launching event in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, eight companies from the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture introduced and displayed their local products including coffee beans, coffee powder, instant coffee and dried green tea leaves, the media report said.

Speaking at the event, Myanmar's Union Minister for Commerce U Tun Ohn invited officials and businesspersons from the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture to further participate in the future exhibitions and fairs in Myanmar.

