Coffee-sipping tours gain steam in southwest China

May 16 (Xinhua)

KUNMING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- For many in the southern Chinese city of Pu'er, coffee is more than just a beverage. They are willing to go extra miles to immerse themselves in the relaxing aroma.

The city in southwest China's Yunnan Province features numerous coffee plantations in mountain forests. It is now a much sought-after destination for coffee enthusiasts.

In the city's Nandao River Village of Nanping Town, Simao District, the aroma of coffee blends with the fresh scent of green plants. Visitors can leisurely enjoy six different flavors of coffee for 40 yuan (about 5.5 U.S. dollars) in total.

"The coffee here carries the smell of distant mountain forests," said Li Ke, a tourist from Beijing, while sitting on the terrace sofa, relishing the coffee and enjoying the view. "As I indulge in the taste, time lingers leisurely," Li said.

The abundant water resources here makes Pu'er a suitable region for coffee cultivation. Currently, it is the largest coffee-producing area in China.

In 2023, the city had a coffee plantation area spanning 679,000 mu (45,267 hectares) and recorded coffee bean production amounting to 51,300 tonnes, accounting for 48.2 percent of the country's total coffee production.

"Coffee tourism" is becoming a new highlight of Pu'er. In addition to plantation tours, Pu'er has also incorporated coffee elements into weekend cultural markets.

Starting the day at a plantation, followed by a strip to the markets, and concluding with an evening in the bustling streets, has become a routine itinerary for a day of coffee-tourism in Pu'er.

Since March this year, coffee-inspired cultural markets have sprung up across different neighborhoods in Pu'er.

Activities such as coffee latte art competitions and tastings, band performances, displays of coffee-themed creative products, and entrepreneurial events are constantly enriching the possibilities of this city and its coffee industry.

Statistics show that since the launch of these cultural markets in March, the number of visitors attending coffee tastings and exhibitions has surged to 300,000 -- driving consumption up to nearly 5 million yuan.

Zhang Qiying, deputy director of the city's cultural and tourism bureau, said that relying on industrial and ecological advantages, the city aims to create a diverse coffee consumption experience by developing a range of coffee-themed parks, neighborhoods, plantations, cafes, and factory areas.

During the May Day holiday this year, Pu'er welcomed around 1.56 million tourists, generating tourism consumption of 1.5 billion yuan.

