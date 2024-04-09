Home>>
Try a special cup of 'China-chic coffee' at West Lake
By Gu Yutong, Liu Dong (People's Daily Online) 13:03, April 09, 2024
Along the West Lake, in Hangzhou, China’s Zhejiang Province, there are numerous cafes, both big and small. Nowadays, coffee has become an essential drink for many working people to stay alert and refreshed. The latte art on top of the coffee and the cups are very creative, adorned with beautifully intricate traditional Chinese patterns. Would you like to come to the West Lake and try a special cup of "China-chic coffee?"
