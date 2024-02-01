China sets up microbial strain resource dataset for coffee fermentation

February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Yunnan Agricultural University has set up China's first microbial strain resource dataset focusing specifically on coffee fermentation, according to a report carried on the Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

Fermentation is crucial for improving coffee quality, while microbial fermentation is an important way to stabilize coffee flavor, enhance coffee aroma and acidity, and improve the yield of specialty coffee.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province contains 98 percent of the country's coffee planting area and produces 98 percent of the country's coffee yield, according to the report.

It is essential to have a special strain resource dataset for improving both the precision control of coffee fermentation and strain preservation and utilization, thereby boosting the international competitiveness of China's coffee products, and protecting its microbial germplasm resources for coffee fermentation, the report quoted researchers with the university as saying.

The microbial strain resource dataset, a collection of 3,030 microbial strains dedicated to coffee fermentation, is of great significance in promoting the modernization of coffee fermentation technology and facilitating the high-quality development of the coffee industry, the researchers said.

In addition, Yunnan Agricultural University selected 18 high-yield pectinase strains and 26 flavoring strains, which enriches high performance strain resources for coffee fermentation in China.

The university also carried out research and development concerning 22 types of coffee products.

