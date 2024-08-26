Home>>
China makes headway in disability prevention
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:50, August 26, 2024
Sunday marks China's 8th Disability Prevention Day. Here are some figures that highlight the nation's progress in disability prevention initiatives.
