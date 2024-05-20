Chinese state councilor highlights tech-powered assistance for disabled

Xinhua) 10:48, May 20, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also director of the State Council's working committee for disabled people, attends an activity on helping the disabled in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin on Saturday called for enhanced research and application of technology-powered assistance for disabled individuals to create a better life for them.

Shen, also director of the State Council's working committee for disabled people, made the remarks while attending an activity on helping the disabled.

Shen visited the municipality's demonstration center for disability services, where she learned in detail about technological aids for the disabled.

Noting that technological aids are crucial for improving the quality of life of disabled people, she called for developing more applicable technological advancements to facilitate their travel, communication, learning and work, thereby promoting their equal participation in society.

Visiting disabled individuals at a disability service institution, Shen also highlighted the need for continuous improvements in rehabilitation, education and employment services for them.

