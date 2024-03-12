China has made remarkable advancements in disability protection: Chinese expert

GENEVA, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved institutionalized protection and systematic services for persons with disabilities, Zhou Lulu, an expert from Guangzhou University, said Monday.

At the annual debate on the rights of persons with disabilities during the 55th session of the Human Rights Council here, Zhou expounded China's proactive actions in safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities.

First of all, Zhou stressed that persons with disabilities should enjoy rights in all aspects of social life, including but not limited to education, employment, cultural life, social welfare and environmental friendliness.

The goal is to ensure that individuals with disabilities can actively participate in social life, realize their self-worth and enjoy the same dignity and rights as other citizens, she added.

China has enacted a series of laws, regulations and policies while making efforts in promoting inclusive education, inclusive employment and constructing barrier-free environments, said Zhou.

Over the past decade, China's disability sector has witnessed remarkable achievements, she said, adding that over 7.1 million people with disabilities in rural areas have been lifted out of absolute poverty and a special welfare system has been established nationwide, including two subsidies for disabled people and rehabilitation aid for disabled children.

She also said services offered for persons with disabilities have transformed from partial coverage to inclusion of the entire disabled population, from temporary assistance to institutionalized protection and from individualized support to regularized services.

