Chinese state councilor calls for global actions on disability

Xinhua) 09:57, May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin Sunday called on the international community to join hands and take concerted actions regarding disability.

Shen made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration, which took place in Beijing. At the ceremony, Shen read a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Noting that China will follow a people-centered development philosophy, Shen said that more effective measures would be taken to develop programs for people with disabilities, improve their livelihood, and promote their all-round development and common prosperity.

Disability is a global issue that requires joint response and action of the international community, Shen said.

Shen called on the international community to adhere to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and eradicate all discrimination and bias towards persons with disabilities.

She said that efforts should be made to realize the goals regarding persons with disabilities set in the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, thus promoting equal participation and all-round development of the group.

She also called for strengthening international exchanges and cooperation regarding the cause of persons with disabilities and fostering a sense of a community with a shared future for humanity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also sent a congratulatory letter to the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)