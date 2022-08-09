Public welfare program in China's Weihai helps people with disability learn oil painting skills

Oil painter Wang Gang (3rd L) poses for a group photo with his students on a public welfare program in Weihai, east China's Shandong province, Aug. 7, 2022. Wang Gang, who became disabled after a car accident, was one of the first batch of students attending the oil painting program. Now he is an instructor of the program.

The public welfare program helping people with disability learn oil painting skills was implemented in Weihai in 2015. The organizers of the program also help sell the paintings via exhibitions, auctions and on-line sales. So far, the program has benefitted more than 600 trainees. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Oil painter Wang Gang (1st R) shares his ideas with students on a public welfare program in Weihai, east China's Shandong province, Aug. 7, 2022. Wang Gang, who became disabled after a car accident, was one of the first batch of students attending the oil painting program. Now he is an instructor of the program.

Students learn oil painting on a public welfare program in Weihai, east China's Shandong province, Aug. 7, 2022.

A student learns oil painting on a public welfare program in Weihai, east China's Shandong province, Aug. 7, 2022.

Oil painter Wang Gang (1st L) teaches a student on a public welfare program in Weihai, east China's Shandong province, Aug. 7, 2022. Wang Gang, who became disabled after a car accident, was one of the first batch of students attending the oil painting program. Now he is an instructor of the program.

