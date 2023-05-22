Disabled man strives to realize dream after hard work in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 10:02, May 22, 2023

Zhao Qiang (L) visits a disabled man in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

When Zhao Qiang was two years old, he developed a disease which gradually resulted a 23-centimeter disparity between two legs. He fixed a small stool on the sole of left foot at the suggestion of his family and adapted to walking with it.

Zhao Qiang had to drop out early due to the disease but after hard work, he was admitted to Northeastern University, majoring in computer for continuing education.

Zhao Qiang has worked for the disabled since 2008, bringing hope while caring for others. Early this year, he got married with his girlfriend. "Many of my dreams came true. I am content and happy," He said.

Zhao Qiang records audio book at home in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Zhao Qiang repairs a stool for his shoe in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

This combo photo shows Zhao Qiang visiting a community on April 16, 2014 (L, photo taken by Xinhua journalist Yao Jianfeng) and taking a walk on April 18, 2023 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhao Qiang gives guidance for the intellectually-challenged during exercise in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Zhao Qiang takes a walk at a park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows Zhao Qiang talking with colleague on April 16, 2014 (L, photo taken by Xinhua journalist Yao Jianfeng) and tutoring an intellectually-challenged person on April 18, 2023 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhao Qiang (L) prepares food for the intellectually-challenged in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

This combo photo shows Zhao Qiang reading a book in Northeastern University on June 5, 2014 (L, photo taken by Xinhua journalist Yao Jianfeng) and reading at home on April 18, 2023 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhao Qiang (R) is pictured during his wedding ceremony in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhao Qiang ties his shoelace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Zhao Qiang (L) is pictured during his wedding ceremony in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhao Qiang walks outside in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Zhao Qiang prepares to drive home in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

