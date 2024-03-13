China proposes three measures for disability rights: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 14:37, March 13, 2024

GENEVA, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland on Tuesday put forward three propositions on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

At a side event of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Chen Xu said that China places significant emphasis on advancing the rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

He said China implemented more than 90 laws to protect the rights and interests of persons with disabilities, including the Law on the Creation of Barrier-free Environment, established a subsidy system covering more than 27 million persons with disabilities, and created "Beauty Workshops" to promote employment for women with disabilities.

The three propositions Chen put forward on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities are as follows:

First, promote tolerance and eliminate prejudice and discrimination against persons with disabilities. Second, strengthen guarantees, speed up the construction of barrier-free and age-appropriate facilities, and establish and improve a rescue system. Third, increase participation and promote the employment and entrepreneurship of disabled people and their equal participation in economic, social and cultural affairs.

Chen also said 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will also celebrate its 20th anniversary in the near future.

China is willing to work with all parties to take relevant anniversaries as an opportunity to take practical measures to eliminate the difficulties faced by persons with disabilities and truly realize the goal of "no one should be left behind," Chen said.

