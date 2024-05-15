Nearly 90 pct of hearing-impaired children in China use cochlear implants

Xinhua) 10:25, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The research, development and application of cochlear implants have enabled nearly 90 percent of hearing-impaired children in China to hear, speak and attend regular kindergartens and schools, according to a press conference held by the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF) on Tuesday.

Scientific research projects in the fields of disability rehabilitation, barrier-free environment development and assistive technology have been included in China's plan for key research and development.

The federation has organized and implemented seven such projects to date, attracting participation from 25 universities, 16 research institutes and 24 enterprises, according to the press conference.

In the past five years, the federation has launched over 300 research projects to promote research on and the application of assistive technology. A number of research outcomes have already been widely applied, playing a significant role in improving the quality of life for people with disabilities, the press conference said.

