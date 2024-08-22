China reports progress in disability prevention

Xinhua) 10:27, August 22, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's actions to implement a five-year national plan for disability prevention have been progressing smoothly with some targets set for 2025 being achieved ahead of schedule, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF) on Wednesday.

Significant progress has been made on the promotion of disability prevention knowledge, and the prevention of birth defects, disability-causing disorders and diseases, as well as disabilities caused by injuries, said a CDPF document issued at a press conference.

Disability rehabilitation services have also been greatly enhanced, it said.

Feng Li, an official with the CDPF, said that to date, pre-marital medical examinations have covered over 76 percent of the country's newlyweds and the rate of prenatal screening has reached 91.3 percent.

Besides, over 60 percent of patients with major chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes have been placed under standardized management programs at the community level, while basic rehabilitation services are now accessible for over 85 percent of people with disabilities, Feng said.

China has established a whole-process service system for people with severe mental disorders, with over 96 percent of relevant registered patients receiving proper management, said Li Dachuan, an official from the National Health Commission.

Aug. 25 this year marks the country's eighth Disability Prevention Day.

