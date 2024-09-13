A fresh brew in academia as China's coffee science undergrads program kicks off

A teacher gives a coffee-themed lecture at the College of Tropical Crops of Yunnan Agricultural University (YAU) in Pu'er City in the southwest Yunnan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

KUNMING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- In a country with a rich tea-drinking tradition spanning thousands of years, China saw its first cohort of university students majoring in coffee science and engineering start the new semester in September.

This groundbreaking initiative at Yunnan Agricultural University (YAU) aims to provide undergraduate training in coffee-related expertise to meet the growing demand for professionals in a country where coffee consumption is rapidly rising.

A total of 100 students have enrolled in the program this year. They will study at the university's campus in Pu'er City in the southwest Yunnan Province, where the first coffee seeds were introduced around 130 years ago.

Speaking to Xinhua, Chen Siyuan said that her interest in coffee started when she was a grade 12 student preparing for the university entrance exam.

"I need something refreshing to help me focus on my studies, so I chose coffee for its stimulating effect," she said, adding that the more she learned about coffee, the more it fascinated her.

Chen's father, who was involved in the coffee industry, also inspired her to pursue a major in coffee science and engineering.

After attending her first class this week, she realized the major was more challenging than she had expected. "Hopefully, I'll have the opportunity to further study coffee tasting, technology and trade," she said.

Shen Yize, from Hebei Province in northern China, began drinking coffee for the same reason -- to stay refreshed while studying. He started with instant coffee and gradually learned more about the beverage and the culture behind it.

"Today in class, I saw the entire process of how raw beans are transformed into a cup of coffee for the first time," he said, adding that he also found friends in his department who share his passion for coffee.

During their four years in college, undergraduates will take foundational courses like math, chemistry and English. After introductory classes on coffee, they will advance to specialized courses such as coffee flavor chemistry, coffee engineering principles, roasting and evaluation, and world coffee trade. They are also encouraged to pursue certifications, like the Q-Grader exam.

"From metropolises to small cities in China you can always see a lot of cafes, but we lack professionals who know both coffee growing and production, as well as sales," said Chen Shiwei who is in charge of the major in the College of Tropical Crops at YAU.

He noted that they want to cultivate interdisciplinary talent in the coffee sector to support the high-quality development of China's coffee industry.

China surpassed the United States last year to become the country with the most coffee outlets in the world. It has now emerged as East Asia's fastest-growing market for coffee consumption. Between 2010 and 2022, coffee consumption per person in China rose fourfold, according to the International Coffee Organization.

Yunnan, China's largest coffee-producing region, accounts for about 98 percent of the country's coffee production, with Pu'er -- known as China's "coffee capital" -- producing half of Yunnan's total output.

According to Yang Xuehu, head of the College of Tropical Crops, Pu'er was chosen as the site for the coffee science and engineering major because the city boasts a complete coffee industry chain, from seed to cup.

The college has partnered with over 20 institutions, including the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences and coffee giant Nestl, to create off-campus practice bases. They have also established international cooperation with universities in Thailand and New Zealand to broaden the horizon of students.

"China has both coffee-producing areas and a huge consumer market so students pursuing this major have the opportunity to learn about the entire industrial chain," said Zhao Xuemei, head of brand communication, innovation and renovation at Nestl China, noting that as the coffee industry's potential continues to expand, the demand for skilled professionals is increasing significantly.

Liu Haifeng, executive deputy general manager of the Yunnan International Coffee Exchange, expressed high expectations for the undergraduate program in coffee studies.

He said he hopes that by studying at the university, students will gain insights into industry trends and develop the skills to create new products and technologies for coffee. "In the future baristas might be replaced by machines, but those who design the machines will not be replaced."

The university newcomer Chen Siyuan shares similar sentiments. "In the future, I hope to uncover the mysteries of coffee that remain unsolved and engage in a deeper exploration of this beverage through my studies," she said.

This photo take on Sept. 10, 2024 shows a view of the College of Tropical Crops of Yunnan Agricultural University (YAU) in Pu'er City in the southwest Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Students attend a coffee-themed lecture at the College of Tropical Crops of Yunnan Agricultural University (YAU) in Pu'er City in the southwest Yunnan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

