Uganda's coffee exports to China soar on account of quality beans

Xinhua) 09:42, September 24, 2024

KAMPALA, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Uganda's coffee exports to China surged fivefold in August compared to the previous month, according to a report by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The UCDA's latest report, released Monday, revealed that coffee exports to China increased from 2,100 bags in July to 11,580 bags in August.

"Uganda's coffee exports to China are on the rise, showcasing the growing appreciation for our high-quality beans," it said.

Judyth Nsababera, Uganda's consul general in Guangzhou, China, told Xinhua by phone that the dramatic increase in exports is the result of strong bilateral relations, an effective marketing strategy, and improved coffee quality.

"My office has been promoting coffee heavily in China. There is also increased demand of coffee as more and more Chinese are enjoying coffee, especially the younger generation," Nsababera said. "Our coffee has a superior taste. It is very versatile, meaning you can blend it with a low-grade coffee, and it will immediately improve the taste."

Uganda, along with the Chinese city of Xiamen, is set to co-host a coffee expo in November, Nsababera noted.

The UCDA's report also highlighted that China is now among the top 20 destinations for Ugandan coffee. Overall, Uganda's coffee exports earned 1.35 billion U.S. dollars between September 2023 and August 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)