Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center begins trial operation
People visit the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2024. The exhibition center, one of the provincial capital's major public cultural projects, began trial operation on Monday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A woman visits the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2024. The exhibition center, one of the provincial capital's major public cultural projects, began trial operation on Monday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2024. The exhibition center, one of the provincial capital's major public cultural projects, began trial operation on Monday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
People visit the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2024. The exhibition center, one of the provincial capital's major public cultural projects, began trial operation on Monday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2024 shows the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The exhibition center, one of the provincial capital's major public cultural projects, began trial operation on Monday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Coffee brews industrial revival in island province
- China's Hainan to fully restore tourism in time for National Day holiday
- Science popularization activity focusing on cocoa held in Hainan, S China
- 1st helicopter route from Sanya to Zhanjiang makes inaugural flight successfully
- Relics from South China Sea make debut in Hainan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.