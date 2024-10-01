Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center begins trial operation

Xinhua) 14:59, October 01, 2024

People visit the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2024. The exhibition center, one of the provincial capital's major public cultural projects, began trial operation on Monday and will last for one month. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

