Hainan duty-free sales exceed 110 mln USD during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 15:08, October 08, 2024

HAIKOU, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Offshore duty-free shops on south China's island province of Hainan generated 785 million yuan (about 111 million U.S. dollars) in sales during the recent National Day holiday, local customs said Tuesday.

Hainan's offshore duty-free shops received some 110,200 customers with per capita consumption of 7,124 yuan during this period, Haikou Customs confirmed.

China released a master plan in June 2020 to build Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free-trade port by the middle of the century. During recent years, the island province has become an attractive shopping destination for domestic consumers.

Following years of efforts to enhance the local tourism and shopping sector, Hainan now boasts 12 offshore duty-free shops.

