2nd Hainan Int'l Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicks off in Haikou
A staff member arranges alcoholic drinks from Chile during the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member prepares food by a robot chef during the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People visit the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows candies from Japan displayed during the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member arranges food from Malaysia during the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows fungi from southwest China's Yunnan Province displayed during the 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The 2nd Hainan International Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicked off here Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
