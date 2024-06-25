China to boost protection of bird migration routes

Xinhua) 10:03, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged intensified efforts to protect the flyways of migratory birds, the country's National Development and Reform Commission said Monday.

China aims to place 90 percent of important habitats along bird migration routes in the country under effective protection by 2030, according to an action plan made by the commission along with other departments.

The country is home to more than 1,500 bird species, or 13 percent of the world's total, and over 800 of them are migratory. Four out of nine main flyways of bird migration on the planet pass through China.

To improve the protection of 821 important habitats along the four routes, efforts will be ratcheted up to rein in pollution, curb invasive alien species, optimize data collection, and promote harmony between humans and birds.

