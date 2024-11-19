Towering waterfall, late autumn colors draw visitors to SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:30, November 19, 2024

In mid-November, Xiaocaoba in Yiliang county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforms into a canvas of vibrant colors. Nature seems to have spilled its palette across the landscape, creating a layered masterpiece of autumn hues.

The crown jewel is the towering waterfall in the Xiaocaoba Ecotourism Area. From afar, it appears as floating silk suspended in the mountain ravine; up close, it cascades like scattered pearls and jade. The thunderous roar carries for hundreds of meters, while the cliffside pathway leads visitors through a misty veil of spray. The scene evokes the ancient Chinese verse: "Its torrent dashes down three thousand feet from high; As if the Milky Way fell from the azure sky."

Late autumn colors surround a waterfall in Xiaocaoba, Yiliang county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

