Brine shrimps enter winter harvest season in China's Shanxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:06, November 15, 2024
|Aerial photo shows a man harvesting brine shrimps in the Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo/Xue Jun)
Brine shrimps entered the harvest season in the Salt Lake in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi Province on Nov. 10, 2024.
Harvesters are working hard to collect the worms and process them into biological bait products, which are then sold to places such as Guangzhou city in south China's Guangdong Province, as well as provinces like Fujian and Zhejiang.
In recent years, Yuncheng has intensified its efforts to restore and protect the salt lake's ecosystem, leading to the continuous improvement of the lake's ecological environment.
