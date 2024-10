We Are China

Cranberry enters harvest season in NE China

Ecns.cn) 16:31, October 12, 2024

A harvester works at a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Covering a planting area of 280 hectares, Fuyuan boasts the largest cranberry planting base in Asia.

A harvester works at a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Aerial view of a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

A harvester works at a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

A harvester works at a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Aerial view of a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

A harvester works at a cranberry field in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

