We Are China

In pics: Soybean harvest in Beian, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:23, October 08, 2024

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Autumn is the perfect time for the harvesting of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, at Plot No. 1 of the Rongtong Agricultural Development Group Co., Ltd. (Beian), several sets of high-horsepower harvesting machinery took turns tirelessly harvesting soybeans. Row by row, the beans were harvested and threshed, presenting a scene of a bountiful harvest in the golden soybean fields.

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)