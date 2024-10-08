In pics: Soybean harvest in Beian, NE China's Heilongjiang
Photo shows the busy harvest scene of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
Autumn is the perfect time for the harvesting of soybeans in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, at Plot No. 1 of the Rongtong Agricultural Development Group Co., Ltd. (Beian), several sets of high-horsepower harvesting machinery took turns tirelessly harvesting soybeans. Row by row, the beans were harvested and threshed, presenting a scene of a bountiful harvest in the golden soybean fields.
Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.
