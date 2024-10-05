We Are China

In pics: autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 10:42, October 05, 2024

A farmer checks newly-harvested rice in Shangqiang Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows farmers picking water caltrops in Suchen Town of Hailing District in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A farmer piles packed soybeans up at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

A harvester works in rice paddies in Shangqiang Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows harvesters working in corn fields in Yanjia Village of Guangrao County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yunjie/Xinhua)

A shovel loader transfers soybeans at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A farmer dries the corn in Dongxinzhuang Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a farmer drying the corn in Dongxinzhuang Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A farmer airs corn in Zhaizhuang Village of Chiping District in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a harvester working in rice paddies at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Dang Aihe/Xinhua)

Harvesters work in sorghum fields at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows agricultural machines harvesting corn at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

Farmers shuck corn in Kuyuhe Village of Chang'an District in Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows farmers harvesting sweet potatoes in Houduanzhai Village of Qiuxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A harvester works in soybean fields at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Hou Yue/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest sweet potatoes in Houduanzhai Village of Qiuxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)