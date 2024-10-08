Walnut peeling competition held in SW China's Yunnan in celebration of harvest

Over 40 villagers participated in a walnut peeling competition in Majie township, Nanhua County, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sept. 27, 2024. They demonstrated their skills and speed to celebrate the walnut harvest.

Villagers take part in a walnut peeling competition in Majie township, Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sept. 27, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

Walnuts are a specialty industry in Majie township. During the competition, a planting cooperative supplied 60 kilograms of walnuts for the contestants to peel. According to Yu Zhengcong, head of the cooperative, walnuts from Majie township have thin shells and big kernels, making them ideal for competition .

According to the competition rules, the contestants must crack open walnuts with a small hammer and extract two intact walnut kernels within 10 minutes. The winner is the one who extracts the most within the time limit, requiring participants to be quick and meticulous.



Lu Hongyan, a walnut grower, has mastered a unique skill—peeling a walnut in just 10 seconds. Her technique involves applying pressure to each side of the full part of the walnut, tapping each end, and easily extracting the kernel. In the end, Lu peeled 170 grams of intact walnut kernels, earning third place.



