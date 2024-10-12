2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) convenes in Beijing
An agricultural drone is displayed at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- About 800 experts from China and around the world convened Friday at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024), advocating a low-carbon transition in agrifood systems through sci-tech innovation to address climate change. The conference, themed "Climate Change and Agrifood Systems Transformation," highlights the urgent need for innovation in the agricultural sector.
The opening ceremony of the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) is held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A staff member operates an agricultural robot at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
The agricultural machinery is displayed at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A visitor learns about coffee from southwest China's Yunnan Province at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People attend the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A visitor records part of a smart plant factory at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Visitors learn about hydroponics at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
An agricultural robot is displayed at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
The venue of the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) is seen in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
