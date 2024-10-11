Chinese, foreign experts call for agricultural sci-tech innovation to combat climate change

Xinhua) 16:23, October 11, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- About 800 experts from China and around the world convened Friday at the 2024 World Agrifood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024), advocating a low-carbon transition in agrifood systems through sci-tech innovation to address climate change.

The conference, themed "Climate Change and Agrifood Systems Transformation," highlights the urgent need for innovation in the agricultural sector.

Sun Qixin, president of the China Agricultural University (CAU), emphasized that agricultural production activities are a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with nearly one-third of total emissions coming from the agrifood system.

"We need to achieve a low-carbon transition in agrifood systems to ensure the sustainable development of agriculture," Sun said. "Sci-tech innovation plays a central role in this process."

Meanwhile, as global temperatures reach record highs, climate change is increasingly impacting agrifood systems. Sun noted that innovation is essential for building resilience in these systems, enabling the development of new crop varieties that can withstand climate challenges.

Zhang Xingwang, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, also emphasized in his opening speech the role of agricultural sci-tech innovation to ensure global food security and foster sustainable agricultural development.

Ismahane Elouafi, executive managing director of the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), stressed the importance of transforming agrifood systems to combat climate change effectively. She expressed hope that sci-tech advancements would enhance both resilience and ecological sustainability.

Experts at the conference acknowledged the numerous challenges facing agrifood system transformation and the need for global collaboration to share experiences and results through ongoing dialogue.

Fan Shenggen, dean of the Academy of Global Food Economics and Policy at CAU, pointed out that accelerating global warming poses severe challenges to agrifood systems. "We hope that agricultural professionals worldwide will unite their efforts to provide solutions for sustainable agrifood systems and rural development," he said.

David Nabarro, a World Food Prize laureate, highlighted that achieving sustainable agriculture requires not only national policy development but also international cooperation across industries, disciplines and stakeholders.

During the conference, scientists, educators, entrepreneurs and investors from over 70 countries and regions will discuss various topics including smart agriculture, AI-driven breeding, transformations in livestock and aquatic food systems, genetic resources and germplasm innovation, as well as food nutrition and security.

Fu Wenge, a professor at CAU, noted that the conference facilitated discussions on various theoretical and practical solutions for adapting to and mitigating climate change. "We expect these insights to be applied in future global development practices," he said.

Additionally, during the opening ceremony, several organizations presented a series of relevant reports. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization unveiled the Agricultural Innovation Report, which analyzes the latest trends and key areas in global agricultural science, technology and innovation. The CGIAR also released a report outlining strategic directions for global agricultural sci-tech innovation.

Initiated last year, WAFI aims to serve as a world-class platform for advancing global agrifood innovation. The conference is co-organized by the local government of Pinggu District of Beijing, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, CAU and Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)