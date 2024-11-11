In pics: Picturesque early winter scenery of Potatso National Park in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:46, November 11, 2024

Photo shows the stunning scenery of Potatso National Park in Shangri-La, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chu Chengjiangchu)

In late autumn and early winter, Potatso National Park in Shangri-La, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforms into a colorful fairyland. Shades of red, yellow, blue, and green interweave, with forests, lakes, and meadows creating a breathtaking early winter landscape that draws numerous tourists.

The national park is situated in the center of the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas, which is a world heritage site. The area is home to a diverse array of resources, including lake wetlands, forest meadows, river valleys, streams, and rare flora and fauna, making it an essential biodiversity reservoir and ecological safety barrier for the region.

