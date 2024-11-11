In pics: Autumn charm of Beijing

Photo shows a beautiful autumn view of the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

The autumn colors in Beijing remain rich despite the arrival of the solar term "Lidong," or which signifies the beginning of winter, which fell on Nov. 7 this year.

Against the backdrop of golden gingko trees, the city exudes the mesmerizing charm of an ancient capital. At many landmarks in the city, gingko trees complement ancient buildings, creating a unique enchanting view.

Visitors have flocked to landmarks with great autumn views, such as the banks of the moat of the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, and the gingko tree-lined avenue in Ditan Park, taking photos and enjoying the scenery under the golden gingko trees.

