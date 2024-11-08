Picturesque autumn scenery of Keluke Lake, NW China's Qinghai
Standing on the shores of Keluke Lake, more than 40 kilometers from Delingha city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, tourists and visitors can enjoy a stunning autumn scene. Thick beds of reeds ripple with the blowing autumn wind. Sky and water merge at the horizon, stretching endlessly as a whole.
"Keluke" means grassy land of lush vegetation and lucid water in Mongolian. Keluke Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Qaidam Basin, which is at an altitude of about 2,800 meters above sea level. It is a paradise for birds and fishes. Every year in early spring, when the ice on the surface of Keluke Lake begins to melt, flocks of black-necked cranes, geese, gulls, ducks and other rare birds fly from distant Southeast Asian islands to Keluke Lake where they build nests and breed offspring.
"Each place has its own way of supporting its people," and the waters of Keluke Lake stand as a testament to that. Nowadays, the lake has developed into a scenic spot with docks, yachts, motorboats, tent restaurants and other reception facilities lining its shores. It has gradually become a popular resort for tourists every summer. The lake area is artificially stocked with carps, black carps, crucian carps, blunt snout bream, crabs and shrimp. The great yield of aquatic products also supports the area's rural revitalization.
Flocks of birds fly over Keluke Lake, Delingha city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Mingju)
Tourists feed waterbirds at Keluke Lake, Delingha city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Mingju)
Photo shows the waterbirds inhabiting at Keluke Lake, Delingha city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Mingju)
Tourists stroll leisurely alongside Keluke Lake, Delingha city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Mingju)
