Sunday, December 31, 2023

Shangri-La: A picturesque land where humanity and nature live in harmony

By Du Mingming (People's Daily Online) 21:07, December 29, 2023
There is a "Shangri-La" in everyone's heart.

It is a secret place, a home, and the most special place on earth......

We interviewed a group of people living in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to get their views on "Shangri-La", a beautiful home where man and nature coexist in harmony!


