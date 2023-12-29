We Are China

Shangri-La: A picturesque land where humanity and nature live in harmony

There is a "Shangri-La" in everyone's heart.

It is a secret place, a home, and the most special place on earth......

We interviewed a group of people living in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to get their views on "Shangri-La", a beautiful home where man and nature coexist in harmony!

