Home>>
Shangri-La: A picturesque land where humanity and nature live in harmony
By Du Mingming (People's Daily Online) 21:07, December 29, 2023
There is a "Shangri-La" in everyone's heart.
It is a secret place, a home, and the most special place on earth......
We interviewed a group of people living in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to get their views on "Shangri-La", a beautiful home where man and nature coexist in harmony!
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.