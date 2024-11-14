Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:57, November 14, 2024

People of the Miao ethnic group wearing traditional costumes participate in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The Miao New Year and Guzang Festival kicked off in Leishan county, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Nov. 10, 2024. People of the Miao ethnic group wearing traditional costumes participated in a parade during celebrations of the event, showcasing the unique charm of the Miao ethnic culture.

The Miao New Year is the grandest festival of the Miao ethnic group. In 2008, the festival was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage.

This year, the event will bring a grand cultural feast lasting for over two months, and will include events such as long-table banquets and cultural performances.

