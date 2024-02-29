Gannangxiang Lusheng festival celebration of Miao people

(People's Daily App) 15:16, February 29, 2024

The Gannangxiang Lusheng festival celebration of Miao ethnic people in Kaili has a history of over 400 years. It is one of the four major ethnic celebrations in Guizhou Province. Watch as women dressed in embroidered attire and balanced silver headgear sway to the music of Lusheng players.

(Video source: Shijie App-Xiao YuWen)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)