Trending in China | Traditional roe deer horn hats
(People's Daily App) 16:34, February 28, 2024
Wearing roe deer horn hats is a traditional practice distinct to the Oroqen ethnic minority. Referred to as "China's last hunting ethnic minority," the Oroqen are among the smallest ethnic groups in China. Historically, they lived as hunting nomads in the forests of North China. The establishment of Oroqen Autonomous Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in 1951 marked a turning point for the improved living standards of the Oroqen community.
