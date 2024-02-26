Home>>
Trending in China | Fish skin fashion: Hezhe people
(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 26, 2024
As one of China's smallest ethnic minority groups, the Hezhes of Northeast China are known to be expert fishers who use all the parts of the fish in creative ways. Primarily from the areas around the Heilongjiang, Songhua and Wusuli rivers, the Hezhes use fish skin not only to make clothing but also as an important material in handicrafts.
