China's top political advisor urges efforts to better tell stories of ethnic exchanges

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday called for efforts to strengthen research and elaborations of the history of interactions, exchanges and integration among different ethnic groups and take initiatives to raise public awareness of ethnic unity.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while presiding over a consultative forum in Beijing.

It is necessary to have a profound understanding of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, Wang said.

He called for efforts to tell more stories of ethnic exchanges in history and the new era while heightening public awareness of the Party's theories and policies concerning ethnic groups.

It is imperative to have the courage to take an unequivocal stance against erroneous views and harmful remarks concerning ethnic affairs, Wang said.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee and experts also shared their opinions on the topic at the meeting.

