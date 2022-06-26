Political advisors discuss protection of excellent culture, art of ethnic minorities

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a video conference on Friday to discuss the protection and inheritance of the excellent culture and art of ethnic minorities.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The excellent culture and art of ethnic minorities are treasures of the Chinese culture, Wang said, calling for the coordinated efforts of the government, market and society to strengthen their protection and inheritance.

Political advisors called for the correct concept of the history of the Chinese nation to be laid out, and for content that is in line with national unity, ethnic solidarity, and the exchanges and interactions among different ethnic groups to be highlighted.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a video conference to discuss the protection and inheritance of the excellent culture and art of ethnic minorities and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

